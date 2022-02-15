Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers leave the courtroom in protest against the judge’s move

The lawyers of former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, Hayk Alumyan, and Hovhannes Khudoyan, on Tuesday, left the courtroom to protest against presiding judge Anna Danibekyan’s move during a hearing in the case involving him and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, who is now an MP from the opposition Hayastan faction.

The former president and his lawyers stated they did not understand the essence of the indictment partially read out by the prosecutor, demanding further clarifications.

Alumyan underlined that Kocharyan is accused of abuse of office, but no further elaboration is provided on how it was done.

However, the judge said that the court considered the charges to be clear. In response, Kocharyan’s lawyers walked out of the courtroom.

Afterwards, the judge announced its decision to sanction the attorneys for leaving the courtroom without permission.