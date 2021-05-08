Robert Kocharyan to address the public during the May 9 rally at Liberty square

Armenia’s ex-president Robert Kocharyan will attend the rally scheduled on May 9 at Liberty square in Yerevan. “See you tomorrow,” Kocharyan wrote Saturday to his followers on his Facebook page.

The rally will start at 16.00 Yerevan time and is the first public event organised by the newly-formed political alliance between the Reviving Armenia party and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF, Dashnaktsutyun). As announced earlier, ex-President Kocharyan is set to lead the bloc for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections.

It is noted that Kocharyan will address the public during the rally. Before the rally, an even marking the launch of the political cooperation between the two political parties and the former president will take place.