Robert Kocharyan: The nationwide uprising starts on November 8

Armenia’s former president Robert Kocharyan reposted the message by ‘Armenia’ bloc, calling for nationwide rally on November 8. “The nationwide uprising starts on November 8 at 18.00 at Liberty Square,” Kocharyan wrote on his Facebook page.

To remind, opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc led by ex-president Kocharyan announced on Wednesday a nationwide rally.

“We should form a national resistance and change the power which is a precondition to take the country out of the current situation, establish a decent peace, overcome the socio-economic crisis and ensure the security of our country,” the statement added.