fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Robert Kocharyan: The nationwide uprising starts on November 8

by Leave a Comment

Armenia’s former president Robert Kocharyan reposted the message by ‘Armenia’ bloc, calling for nationwide rally on November 8. “The nationwide uprising starts on November 8 at 18.00 at Liberty Square,” Kocharyan wrote on his Facebook page.

To remind, opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc led by ex-president Kocharyan announced on Wednesday a nationwide rally. 

“We should form a national resistance and change the power which is a precondition to take the country out of the current situation, establish a decent peace, overcome the socio-economic crisis and ensure the security of our country,” the statement added. 

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.