Robert Kocharyan, speaks at a press conference. Pashinyan speech at the United Nations was a memorial speech for the era of peace.

The second president of RA, Robert Kocharyan, speaks at a press conference. Before answering journalists’ questions, he presented the situation in Artsakh and Armenia,

mentioned security issues. We present the section related to the RA security situation in its entirety. “We are in a deep security crisis, when the government is not able to protect the territorial integrity of the country, the recent situation also showed that they are not able to involve our partners to fulfill the obligations defined by the agreements. The government was carried away by the thesis of opening an era of peace, under that thesis it simply ignored many security issues. The role of Baku and Ankara has significantly increased, in this situation to ignore security issues is simply criminal inaction. The Prime Minister’s speech at the United Nations was a eulogy for the era of peace, in fact, in its content, it meant that there were no expectations. No one wishes the deceased well during the funeral. This page should be closed and a new page should be opened based on other grounds. All this is a very legitimate consequence of the policy that has been carried out in Armenia since 2018, no one likes the weak and whiners, no one makes friends with these people, the same is true in international relations. Beggars are given something out of pity, not respect, we cannot make the state a beggar if we want our state and statehood to be respected.”