Hrant Yepiskoposyan, Vrezh Arzumanyan and Mikayel Hambardzumyan, co-founders of the Union of the National Security Service (NSS) Reserve Officers NGO, on Thursday met with Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan.

The NGO said in a statement that security issues of the country and issues related to possible regional challenges were discussed, with a reference made to the moral and psychological atmosphere inside the country.