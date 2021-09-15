Robert Kocharyan gave instructions to raise the public participation in this decisive period for the country

The gathering of opposition “Armenia” bloc took place on September 14 led by the Leader of the bloc, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. The meeting discussed the ongoing developments, the challenges ahead of the country and ways to solve them as well as organizational issues within different units of the bloc.

As the Bloc said in a Facebook post, the leader of the political bloc Robert Kocharyan gave number of instructions to increase the public participation in this decisive period for the country, draw the public attention to pending problems, and activate the works among people and the representative of the bloc by giving a new impulse to them.

The members of the bloc reiterated their main goal to remove the current authorities who are degrading and destroying Armenia and implement the mission of the bloc to bring Armenia back to the right course of development.