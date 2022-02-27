Robert Kocharyan chairs a special meeting of the Hayastan faction

Second Armenian President and opposition Hayastan (Armenia) bloc leader Robert Kocharyan chaired an emergency meeting of the Hayastan parliamentary faction held on February 24 and 25, the alliance said in a statement.

“The meeting addressed a wide range of issues. The participants discussed the activities of the faction, domestic political issues, as well as deepening external challenges and the tense geopolitical situation,” the statement reads.

29 deputies represent Hayastan in Armenia’s parliament.