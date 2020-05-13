Robert De Niro: Trump doesn’t ‘care how many people die’ from coronavirus

BY MORGAN GSTALTER,

Actor Robert De Niro, a frequent critic of President Trump, on Wednesday night said he thinks that the commander in chief doesn’t “care how many people die” from the coronavirus.

“It’s like Shakespearean, the whole thing. You’ve got a lunatic saying things that people are trying to dance around,” De Niro said during a video interview with BBC Newsnight.

“It’s appalling. He wants to be reelected, he doesn’t even care how many people die,” he continued.

Host Emily Maitlis pointed out that Trump is the democratically elected president and his base could “presumably take issue” with the Oscar winner’s remarks.

“He doesn’t care,” De Niro said. “The people he pretends to care about are the people he has the most disdain for. He could care less about them. They might like to tell themselves that or delude themselves, but he doesn’t care about them.”

De Niro said he did not think the coronavirus pandemic would be as bad as it currently is if Trump had implemented measures such as the Defense Production Act earlier.

“I just never thought I would see anything like this in my lifetime,” the 76-year-old said. “I’ve taken many things for granted and I see when something like this happens that we all have to take it very seriously — to say the least — and we have to stop it. And that’s what I’m hoping in November, the election, we can come back to some sanity here.”

There have been more than 1.37 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 82,389 deaths in the United States as of Thursday, according to a database from Johns Hopkins University.

New York City has emerged as the nation’s hot spot, with The New York Times reporting at least 191,320 cases and 19,736 deaths.

De Niro spoke of how it was shocking to see the Big Apple like a “ghost town.”

“It’s kind of like a science fiction movie, but it’s real,” he said.

The actor was one of many celebrities who took part in a virtual telethon on Monday night hosted by comedian Tina Fey that raised $115 million to support New Yorkers affected by COVID-19.

“Our city is under attack, but we’ve been here before. In the last 20 years, both 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy,” De Niro said during the event. “You can take your best shot, but you cannot break our spirit.”

Source: https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/497498-robert-de-niro-trump-doesnt-care-how-many-people-die-from