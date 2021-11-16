RFE/RL: Armenia parliament committee chair: Armenian side has 15 casualties, 7 soldiers are captured

s a result of Azerbaijan’s attack on the Armenian military posts deployed in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian side has 15 casualties, and another 7 servicemen are captured. This is what Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan said during an interview with RFE/RL Armenian Service.

“Based on our information, according to information that has yet to be confirmed, among the soldiers, there are 15 casualties and 7 captured servicemen. Also, based on our data, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have suffered quite a lot of casualties,” he added.

According to Aghajanyan, during the defense operations, the Armed Forces of Armenia downed four Armored Personal Carriers (BTRs) and one Ural of the adversary.