Reznikov Announces Signing Of Framework Agreement With Turkey On Construction Of Bayraktar Drone Plant In Ukraine

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced the signing of a framework agreement with Turkey on the construction of a Bayraktar drone plant in Ukraine.

He said this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Reznikov said that a delegation of the Republic of Turkey would be visiting Ukraine today.

First, Reznikov is scheduled to meet with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar – first tete-a-tete, and then as part of delegations.

“It is planned to sign a framework agreement on cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey in the field of high military technologies. One of the examples of filling this agreement will be the plant for the construction of Bayraktar drones, which will be produced in Ukraine and, accordingly, a training center will be created that will train our pilots to control unmanned drones of different categories,” he said.

Besides, he recalled that, according to the decision of the Turkish company producing Bayraktar, the next generation will use Ukrainian engines of our production, Motor Sich.

“This, in fact, will be the Ukrainian-Turkish Bayraktar in terms of technological content,” Reznikov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 29, Bayraktar intends to build a training and testing center for servicing drones in Vasylkiv, Kyiv region.