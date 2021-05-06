Reviving Armenia Party to run in snap parliamentary elections with ex-President Kocharyan-led bloc

The Reviving Armenia Party will run in the snap parliamentary elections—slated for June 20—in a bloc with the opposition ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party, and led by second President Robert Kocharyan. Reviving Armenia has issued a statement in this regard.

“Taking into account the catastrophic situation on the ground in Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], due to the need to act together with ideological and like-minded political forces, the Reviving Armenia Party has made a decision to run in the likely snap parliamentary elections with a pre-election bloc with the Armenian Revolutionary Dashnaktsutyun, and which will be led by the second President of the Republic of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan,” the statement reads.