fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Reviving Armenia Party to run in snap parliamentary elections with ex-President Kocharyan-led bloc

by Leave a Comment

The Reviving Armenia Party will run in the snap parliamentary elections—slated for June 20—in a bloc with the opposition ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party, and led by second President Robert Kocharyan. Reviving Armenia has issued a statement in this regard.

“Taking into account the catastrophic situation on the ground in Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], due to the need to act together with ideological and like-minded political forces, the Reviving Armenia Party has made a decision to run in the likely snap parliamentary elections with a pre-election bloc with the Armenian Revolutionary Dashnaktsutyun, and which will be led by the second President of the Republic of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan,” the statement reads.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.