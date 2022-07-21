Reverend Oshakan Kulkiulyan The newly elected leader of the Armenian Diocese of Iraq,

Reverend Oshakan Kulkiulyan was elected as the head of the Armenian Diocese of Iraq. Indeed, on May 13, 2022, in the hall of the Armenian Presbytery of Iraq,

Baghdad, in the presence of the former presbyter of the diocese and the clergy, as well as during the meeting of the National Central Administration and the neighborhood councils of the Armenian communities who arrived in Baghdad from different regions of Iraq, the election of the new archdiocese was held. As a result of the voting, from among the candidates nominated by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, Oshakan Reverend Kulkiulean was elected as the leader of the Armenian Diocese of Iraq. Rev. Oshakan Kulkiulean was born in Beirut, Lebanon. He received his initial education at the Vahan Tekeian College in Beirut. He was a student of the Great House of Cilicia School, then he continued his studies at the Georgian Theological Seminary of St. Etchmiadzin, where he graduated in 1986. From June 1986 to April 1987, he served as the secretary of the Catholicosate, then in Etchmiadzin, he has ordained a priest, a celibate priest, the former leader of the Diocese of Canada, Archbishop Vazken. By Cashishian. In 1987-1988, he served as a pastor in the city of Vancouver, British Columbia, Ghana. In 1988, Rev. Oshakan. Kulkiulea defended his thesis on the Catholicism of Aghtamar in the Oshakan monastery and received the rank of priest. In 1989, he continued his studies in Geneva, Switzerland and Columbia University in New York. From 1990 to 1993, he served as a pastor at St. Jacob’s Church in Richmond, Virginia, USA, then continued his studies at Richmond Theological Seminary and Virginia Commonwealth University. In 1993, he was appointed priest of St. Vardan Church in New York, and in 1994, he was appointed pastor of St. John the Baptist Church in Miami, Florida. Work has spread in Miami to establish a permanent building for the church instead of a rented building. undertook the construction of a new church in South Florida and actively participated in fundraising and land acquisition efforts, as well as building a church building and cultural center. The result of those efforts was the present St. Mary’s Church in Florida. In 1997, Rev. Oshakan. Kulkiulea was born in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. He is the pastor of Vardanants Church and actively participated in organizing and managing the fundraising for the main renovation of the church. In 2001, he was appointed to the committee of the 1700th anniversary of the Holy Etchmiadzin Mother See, Garegin B. By the Catholicos of All Armenians. And in 2002, he assisted in the development office of the Eastern Diocese of the United States, in New York, and served as a visiting pastor to the churches of the diocese. In 2003, he received a master of theology degree in pastoral preaching and a certificate of religious education from Trinity Theological Seminary, Indiana. Later, during the same year, he was appointed the pastor of the Holy Nazareth Church in Calcutta, India, and in 2005, he assumed the responsibility of the manager of the Armenian Humanitarian Academy, along with the pastorate of all the Armenian churches in India. During that period, he completely renovated a school complex and two churches in Bangol, India. He remained in this position until May 2009, then he returned to the Diocese of the Eastern United States, where he was appointed pastor of Saint Sahak and Saint Mesrop Church in Pennsylvania, and served there until he was elected as the leader of the Armenian Diocese of Iraq and transferred to Paghtat in July 2022. Rev. Oshakan On June 18, 2022, Kulkiulian arrived in Paghtat from the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in the company of the Chairman of the National Central Board Melkon Melkonian and the Chairman of the Pasra District Council Khajak Vardanian, and was welcomed by nationally responsible persons. The holy father of his first-born S. and the immortal liturgy was offered by S. Grigor the Illuminator Church, on June 24, 2022, with the participation of a large number of believers. State representatives, Alek Gharipian, clerk of the Armenian Embassy in Iraq, and clergymen of sister communities were also present. We congratulate the holy father on his election and pray from the bottom of our hearts that the Almighty God will grant him inexhaustible strength and ability, health and lasting success in his new mission. On this occasion, we also congratulate the Armenian colony of Iraq, which has always been one of the most brilliant Armenian colonies with its church-loving and nation-loving children, and we are sure that its newly elected, gifted and unique spiritual gifts, enthusiastic leader enriched by the prospect of many long-term experiences, Oshakan will continue to live with national-spiritual values, remain true to his identity and reach new heights under the pastoral care of Reverend Kulkiulyan.