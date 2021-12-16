fbpx

Revengeful Pashinyan arrived CP office to “remove” Yerevan Mayor Marutyan

Revengeful Pashinyan and Papikyan arrived CP office to “remove” Yerevan Mayor Marutyan
How dare anyone can criticize the dictator Because Marutyan was against the way the war was handled


Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan’s elected in September 2018 on the “My Step” ballot.
We had written that Nikol Pashinyan would arrive at the CP office. A meeting is planned between Pashinyan and the representatives of the “My Step” faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders.

” It is expected that the issue of removing the mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan from the city power should be discussed.
Seconds ago, Pashinyan arrived at the office, accompanied by Defense Minister Suren Papikyan.

