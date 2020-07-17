Revenge of the Red States The coronavirus is ravaging states in what was Trump country – and the president is losing support.

By Susan Milligan,

RELIABLY RED MONTANA IS under a mandatory mask rule for some indoor and outdoor spaces. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, is mandating that Arkansas adults wear masks starting on Monday in places where they cannot keep sufficient distance from non-family members. Alabama’s GOP governor issued an order requiring face coverings Wednesday. Arizona’s GOP governor reversed an earlier rule banning localities from requiring masks in public places.

For months, the coronavirus was another partisan issue, with Democrats clamoring for social distancing and masks while Republicans called for reopening of businesses and schools. President Donald Trump, the nation’s most famous unmasked man, made the matter another wedge issue, downplaying the danger of the pandemic and refusing to cover his face for safety – though this week he donned a mask in public for the first time while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

But as the danger migrates to states and populations once less impacted by the coronavirus, a red state revenge is building. Republicans may want to support their president, and some Democrats in conservative states might worry about alienating Trump voters. But the virus, and its deadly reach, is trumping politics.

“The numbers don’t lie,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said as she announced the “Mask Up, Alabama” order Wednesday, referring to the more than 1,784 COVID-19 cases reported that day and the single-day high of 47 additional deaths from the virus. “You shouldn’t have to be ordered to do what is in your own best interest and in the best interest of those you know and love,” she added.

Increasingly, lawmakers in conservative states – along with retailers, like Arkansas-based Walmart, serving low-to-middle income consumers – are determining that people indeed need to be ordered to do what’s safe. That’s especially true when the president is rejecting the sorts of restrictions that have been proven to work, Trump’s critics say.

“Observing his behavior, I have concluded that he is like the man who refuses to ask directions,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, told reporters at her weekly press conference Thursday. “All of the answers are there. The scientists have the answers.”

Trump is “driven by his own ego” in refusing to wear a mask or alienate the part of his loyal base who see masks and social distancing as an assault on their freedom, said Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee. “The only person he seems to care about is the one staring back at him in the mirror,” Perez told reporters in a conference call about the public health and economic impact of Trump’s approach to the pandemic.

