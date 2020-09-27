REVEALED: Trump’s taxes show huge losses and tax dodging schemes

The New York Times has President Donald Trump’s taxes and they’re exactly what biographers and experts have been claiming for years.

As someone who is a self-described billionaire, it’s unknown by Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, but that’s exactly what the documents show

After spending a year in the White House, he also only turned over $750 to the taxman. To make matters worse, Trump hasn’t paid any income tax in 10 of the past 15 years because he claims that he’s losing far more money than he actually makes.

For someone who ran as a “businessman” who wanted to run the government like a business, it doesn’t seem like the best message.

“The tax returns that Mr. Trump has long fought to keep private tell a story fundamentally different from the one he has sold to the American public,” said the Times. “His reports to the I.R.S. portray a businessman who takes in hundreds of millions of dollars a year yet racks up chronic losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes. Now, with his financial challenges mounting, the records show that he depends more and more on making money from businesses that put him in potential and often direct conflict of interest with his job as president.”