Revangfull Pashinyan going after the president report on Armenia President concealing dual citizenship forwarded to Special Investigation Service

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has forwarded to the Special Investigation Service the report on crime filed by 53 advocates in regard to the fact that President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has concealed his dual citizenship, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Arevik Khachatryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am today.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had presented the content of the report on crime filed by the advocates.

Based on the report, between 2003 and 2012, Armen Sarkissian was a citizen of the United Kingdom for at least 10 years and was elected President of Armenia on March 2, 2018, but hadn’t met the requirement to be a citizen of Armenia for the past six years. Sarkissian could only be elected President of Armenia, if his citizenship had been terminated before March 1, 2012 (to March 1, 2018 – 6 years).

With regard to citizenship, the Chief of Staff of the President of Armenia made a reference to the statement of information provided for by the Armenian legislation which was submitted to the National Assembly during the election of the President.

What is interesting is the letter of the Head of the Passport and Visas Department of the Police of Armenia dated 25 March 2021 by which it was reported that the State Population Register didn’t state any information on President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian being a citizen of another country, including as of March 2, 2018.

The statement of information on Armen Sarkissian being a citizen of Armenia in the past six years was issued for his election taking as a basis the information in the State Population Register and the statement that Armen Sarkissian made in his application that he is not a citizen of another country. In this regard, it should also be mentioned that other regulations for verifying Armenian citizenship are not prescribed by any legal act.