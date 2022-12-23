fbpx

Reuters: Paris gunman kills three in attack on Kurdish cafe

By Juliette Jabkhiro

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) – A gunman opened fire on a Kurdish cultural center and nearby Kurdish cafe in central Paris on Friday, killing three people and wounding three others, and prosecutors said they were looking into a possible racist motive for the attack.

Multiple gunshots were fired on Rue d’Enghien, sowing panic on a street lined with small shops and cafes in the capital’s busy central 10th arrondissement, or district. Authorities said they had arrested a 69-year-old man and the incident was now over.

