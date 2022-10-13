Reuters: France accuses Russia of stoking Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) – France’s President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia on Wednesday of purposefully provoking the recent clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan as part of an effort destabilise the Caucasus region and beyond.

The worst fighting between the two ex-Soviet countries since 2020 broke out in late September, killing more than 200 people.

The fighting is linked to decades-old hostilities over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but until 2020 largely controlled by the majority ethnic Armenian population.