Resistance movement to hold protest in Yerevan against unprecedented political repression

The Resistance movement has announced that it will hold a protest tomorrow.

“Tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. you are invited to the France Square, from where the protest action against the unprecedented political repression will begin,” the movement said in a statement.

Later, at 9:30 p.m., a cultural evening with singer Shushan Petrosyan will be held on France Square.

On 3 June the police used brute force against the protesters, as well as special measures, which resulted in the injury of more than 50 people, most of them police officers.