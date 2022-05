The Resistance Movement will continue its acts of disobedience tomorrow demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the representative of ARF Dashnaktsutyun’s Supreme Body and deputy speaker of the parliament from the opposition, invited the members of the Movement to France Square at 16:00.

“At 21:00 there will be a lecture by filmmaker Hovhannes Gasparyan, and at 22:00 there will be a discussion of regional issues,” he said.