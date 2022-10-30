Resistance Movement calls rally on November 5

Artsakh calls on Armenians around the world to continue to support Artsakh, defend Artsakh’s rights, and stand up for Artsakh, MP of the “Armenia” faction wrote about on his Facebook Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

“Artsakh is on its feet. The spirit of 1988 hovers in Artsakh. We have been waiting for this day for a long time. Artsakh is united. Artsakh owns its statehood. Today there were clear messages from Artsakh.

– Artsakh has never been and will never be a part of Azerbaijan.

– This is unacceptable for the Republic of Artsakh, and for the people of Artsakh.

Any attempt to annex Artsakh to Azerbaijan.

Artsakh also speaks very clearly.

– Nobody in the Republic of Armenia has the right to sign any document which would call into question the existence of the sovereign Republic of Artsakh.

Artsakh calls upon Armenians all over the world to continue to support Artsakh, defend Artsakh’s rights and stand up for Artsakh.

Dear Compatriots.

It is our duty and responsibility to listen to Artsakh’s voice. As an Armenian, as a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, as a dignified human being, stand up for Artsakh and Armenia.

In defense of the demands voiced from Artsakh, the Resistance Movement is convening a rally on November 5.

I will hold a press conference tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. to speak about the rally and what we have to do.

Armenia must stand by Artsakh; Armenians must stand for their homeland.

All-Armenian unity around the sovereignty, security and statehood of Artsakh and Armenia.

There is no Armenia without Artsakh.

Without Artsakh there is no peace,” he wrote.