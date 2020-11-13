Residents of Artsakh’s Hadrut protesting outside UN office in Armenia

A group of residents of Hadrut, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), on Friday are protesting in front of the UN office in Armenia. They are chanting, “Have our Hadrut returned!”

One of the demonstrators told reporters that they want to return to Hadrut.

He picketer added that that today they will also march the Council of Europe office in Yerevan, and will also petition to the Human Rights Defender’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. “Our demand is to de-occupy Hadrut and offer some option for the people of Hadrut because they are in complete uncertainty,” the protester added in particular.

To note, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday night signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.