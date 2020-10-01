“Republic of Armenia” daily. Why didn’t the unified join air defense system work?

“How can a Turkish fighter jet hit a plane in Armenia if this joint air defense system did not deprive the Armenian side of its independence, if, according to the agreement, it could use the capabilities of the Russian Air Force until the use of nuclear weapons?” Even if it was on its territory, if it was at a distance that could strike a CSTO member state, a unified air defense system would work.

Let us not try to go deeper into the rights of the Armenian side within the framework of the mentioned system, hoping that this topic will receive special attention from the relevant specialists. It is a fact that a Turkish fighter shot down a plane in the skies of Armenia. Today we are only raising the logical question: is the RA Ministry of Defense correct then?

“Did he clarify, or were those who claimed that in practice, rather than on paper, Russia would be in charge and would decide for themselves who to defend against and who not?”