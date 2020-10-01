“Republic of Armenia” daily. Turkey is also trying to enter Russia’s security zones

The downing of an Armenian Su-25 fighter jet by a Turkish F-16 fighter added a new quality to another war provoked by Azerbaijan. That blow, in fact, gave the conflict a regional character. On the other hand, he confirmed the statements of Armenia and Artsakh that Turkey is directly involved in the military conflict and that he pushed Azerbaijan to resume hostilities.

In the event of such a development, the loss of Artsakh is impossible, because with the current military potential of Armenia and Artsakh and the spirit of the people, it is even unnecessary to talk about it, it is a fantasy genre. If the conflict turns into a regional conflict, one of the other two possible developments will be the destruction of Azerbaijan and the other of Turkey. It is clear that if the Artsakh war is given a regional character, the peoples of those countries, along with other forces supporting them in the region, will immediately take advantage of the situation and begin their struggle for independence. “These two multiethnic Turkish states have all the prerequisites for that.”