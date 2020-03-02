Reporter Taguhi Aslanyan sues Armenian politician Styopa Safaryan for offensive remarks

Reporter Taguhi Aslanyan has filed a lawsuit against Chairman of the Armenian Public Council Styopa Safaryan for offensive remarks.

The journalist demands that the politician make an apology and provide compensation for non-pecuniary damage.

The case has been assigned to judge Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan.

The initial court hearing in the case is scheduled for March 1.

The journalist’s legal representative in court is lawyer Lusine Virabyan.

The move comes after the Public Council chairman restricted the access of some reporters to an event.

When the reporters of the media outlets not invited to the meeting did show up to the event, started asking him questions and invited him to their editorial offices for an interview, Safaryan responded angrily: “Work hard to improve yourself. We have invited only the professional

. Don’t send me invitations neither to saunas nor to your places or homes. You are not my wife to invite me to a place, only my wife can invite me to somewhere.”