Report WhatsApp will stop working on 43 types of phone today – see if yours is on list

From today, WhatsApp is removing support for a number of old smartphone models, meaning you could lose out on use of the popular messaging app – find if yours is on the list below

By Kate Buck,

Apple and Android users with older models will access to WhatsApp messages, photos and videos today.

The messaging platform is removing support for a number of old smartphone models, meaning that from November 1 many must do without the popular app which offers free picture sharing across the world.

From today, 43 smartphone models – both on Android and iOS – will stop working.

Users will lose the ability to send messages and snaps, or make video calls to family and friends, using the encrypted messaging service.

Smartphone models with Android 4.0.4 or earlier installed will become incompatible with WhatsApp, as well as iPhones with iOS 9 or earlier installed.