Report: Russia and Turkey increase flights to Libya as major showdown at Sirte approaches

Russia and Turkey have recently increased their flights to Libya amid a large military buildup along the Sirte front.

According to flight radar data, both Russia and Turkey have sent cargo planes, likely filled with weapons, to Tripoli and Benghazi, as Moscow continues its support to the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Turkey to the Government of National Accord (GNA).

With reports of a large GNA build up west of Sirte, it appears Turkey is going through with this offensive, despite threats of Egypt’s military intervention in Libya.

Egyptian President ‘Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi warned ten days ago that if the Turkish-backed GNA forces capture Sirte and Al-Jafra, his country has the “international legitimacy” to intervene in the neighboring country.

In response to Al-Sisi’s warnings, Turkey has vowed to continue its support for the Government of National Accord, who they claim is the only legitimate body of the in Libyan people.

Egypt and Turkey have been involved in a number of disputes over the years; however, Ankara’s intentions to drill near Cyprus and their intervention in Libya has driven Cairo to form a coalition with other Mediterranean nations like Greece.