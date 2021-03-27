Report: George Soros, his money are behind case of imprisoning Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Armenia (RA) on Friday published the decision on whether Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code was in compliance with the Constitution of the country, Politik.am writes.

“The RA Constitutional Court, examining the applications, decided to recognize Article 300.1 of the RA Criminal Code as conflicting with Articles 78-79 of the Constitution and invalid. According to the 2nd part of the 170th [article of the] Constitution, this decision is final and enters into force from the moment of its publication,” President of the Constitutional Court, Arman Dilanyan, said presenting the decision.

As per Politik.am, the announcement of the decision, as expected, caused a great stir. It was first and foremost expected for tens of thousands of citizens who had fought for ex-President Robert Kocharyan’s freedom at various times and in various formats, and were confident that what happened in 2008 was not an overthrow of the constitutional order.

According to Politik.am, yesterday’s decision was a “cold shower” for the authorities, and in a sense it was unexpected that the pro-government MPs had prudence for the first time and did not try to target the Constitutional Court. In fact, they also admit that the truth will not be defeated and do not try to unnecessarily provoke the public.

As per Politik.am, decision of the Constitutional Court also made it possible to find out who were actually behind the idea of keeping President Kocharyan in prison. Following the announcement of the decision, the “Sorosians” went on the Internet and their media platforms, who were accusing of failing to form a Constitutional Court that is obedient to the authorities, and which, according to them, enabled President Kocharyan to record another victory. What happened was an interesting lustration. According to Politik.am, in fact, the “Sorosians” admitted that they were the ones who ordered this case, and now they are unhappy that the order was not fully fulfilled. Some of them continue to show the authorities new ways which, according to them, should enable the president who liberated Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to be imprisoned again.

As per Politik.am, it is important for the grant-eaters receiving millions of dollars from the Soros Foundation—that is, the Open Society Foundations—that there will not even be a theoretical possibility to bring Artsakh back, whereas Kocharyan’s being in freedom may thwart their plan. And this attitude of theirs shows once again that American billionaire George Soros, who is close with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, was not spending millions of dollars in Armenia for humanitarian or human rights purposes. The money was being spent so that Armenia would have a government that would very easily hand over Artsakh to Azerbaijan, and when the handover process begins, the hands of statesmen and military personnel capable of preventing it would be tied. The March 1, 2008 case attests to this.