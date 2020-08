Five Armenians were killed in the powerful explosion in the port of Beirut, Arevelk reported.

The fifth victim is Delia Papazian, a mother of two, who lived with her family near the port.

Armenian politician Nazar Najarian, nurse Jessica Bezjian, and Alina Zabri were also killed in the blast, while Armenian media reported the death of another Armenian: Jacques Paramakian.

National mourning is declared in Lebanon today.