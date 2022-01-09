Report: 164 people die in Kazakhstan during riots #KazakhstanProtest

More than 160 people died in Kazakhstan during the riots, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

“In Kazakhstan, 164 people were killed during the riots,” the agency said in its Telegram.

Most of the victims – 103 – were recorded in Alma-Ata.

In hospitals in Kazakhstan, 83 people are in serious condition.

As a result of the riots, 2,265 people in different regions of the country applied for medical assistance. Most of all in Almaty – 1,100. In Almaty region there are about 300 people, in Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions – 200 each.

719 patients are under inpatient treatment, Khabar 24 reports.