Renowned Turkish-Armenian public figure dies of COVID-19 in Istanbul

The chief of the Istanbul-based Armenian Foundations Solidarity Platform has died of the novel coronavirus (COCID-19) at the Holy Savior Armenian Hospital.

Hovhannes Shanli, who served as the foundation’s secretary-general while heading also the Gedikpasha Surp Hovhannes Church’s fund, was known to have been under treatment for a long time after contracting the virus.



“We were deeply despaired to hear the sad news reporting the demise of Harutyun Shanli, our friend. Our condolences to the family of the deceased, and the Armenian community,” the Communities Foundation said in a statement on Twitter.

Shanli, 56, was known as one of the most outstanding figures of the Turkish-Armenian community.

Source: tert.am