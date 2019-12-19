Renowned Armenian cultural figures call for release of Kocharyan

Around 60 prominent Armenian cultural figures have joined a statement calling for the release of Artsakh’s first President and Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan standing trial on charges stemming from the 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan.

In a statement publicized by a committee for the freedom of the former president, the artists express concern over the atmosphere of ‘hatred and hostility’ in the country.

“It’s incomprehensible for us to keep Kocharyan under arrest during his trial. We have not heard any justification that if he is released, he will avoid justice. We are convinced of the opposite.

“We appreciate Robert Kocharyan’s input into the establishment of Armenian statehood. Most of us know him personally. We cannot ignore the developments involving him. We believe that the current status of the president is unnatural and does not contribute to the rating of the state and the recovery of the public atmosphere,” the statement said, urging the authorities to “take a step towards the future and alter the measure of restraint imposed on Robert Kocharyan.”

The statement has been signed by famous singers, composers, dancers, writers, filmmakers, actors, actresses and hosts, including singers Hayko, Arame, Arman Hovhannisyan, Alla Levonyan, Erik Karapetyan, Razmik Amyan, Nune Yesayan, actresses Luiza Ghambaryan, composer Artur Grigoryan, ballet master Karen Gevorgyan, to name a few.