Parents and relatives of a number of soldiers who died in the recent war in Artsakh gathered in front of the government building, refusing to accept the results of DNA tests on the remains.

“We have information that the problem of our children is on a different platform, I don’t want to open the brackets. Those parents who do not accept the results of DNA testing, come to the government building. You can join us,” said the uncle of the deceased soldier Arsen Ghukasyan on Facebook.