Relatively stable tension has been maintained in Artsakh. details from the border

During the night of September 30, relatively stable tension was maintained in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone. Gunfire and artillery fire continued in some directions.

An official from the NKR Defense Ministry told Armenpress that in order to improve the fighting system, the enemy tried to carry out certain regroups and military exercises, which were confirmed and prevented by the Defense Army units. “The operative-tactical situation has not changed. At this point, a stable tension is maintained in all directions of the front line. “Defense Army units and freedom fighters carrying out combat tasks are ready for further combat operations,” the Defense Army said.