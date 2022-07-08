Rejecting the November 9 document, Armenia will also close the page of Nikolism

What is happening in today’s Armenia is not only about Armenia getting out of the cycle of uncertainties and undecideds and returning to the normal course of state-building, but on the contrary,

it is the evidence that the current administration of Armenia and some centers of geopolitical power. Hand in hand, they complete the capitulation of the Republic of Armenia. Just to minimize the “potential of the capitulation process” capable of provoking popular outrage, they decided to prolong its “capitulation time” as much as possible. Moreover, they do this by instilling in the Armenian society and the Armenian people the idea that if they try to build a viable state in Armenia, they will get a war instead of such a state.

The best proof of this is Nikol Pashinyan’s statement “Azerbaijan is trying to legitimize the possibility of unleashing a new war”. The question is, by whom, but Nikol Pashinyan, as the leader of this country, should know best that Azerbaijan has not adopted such a policy today, but has been governed by that policy since the first day of the Artsakh conflict. As yesterday and today he did and is doing everything, tomorrow he will do everything to prevent a viable state from being built in Armenia. And as long as Azerbaijan is able to solve this issue, which is of vital importance for it, with the threat of war, it will do it with the threat. And when Azerbaijan understands that they can solve the issue only by war, then they will solve it by war. And, as the 44-day war demonstrated, no November 9 document,

In this regard, the country’s prime minister would have done something much more useful if, along with his attempts to remove the war with the November 9 document or announcements about opening an era of peace in the region, he would sometimes think about clarifying and maintaining the boundaries of the “unyielding”. And that there is a need for it can be seen from the logic of the ongoing developments in Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

A logic by which if they are not crossed, then all those borders will definitely be crossed, beyond which only the efforts and sacrifices of Armenia to adhere to the document of November 9 gained meaning and content. And what has been conceded so far, even more so what Nikol Pashinyan announces on a daily basis about his and his team’s willingness to concede, is not to adhere to the statement of November 9, but to abandon it a day before. believable.

In this regard, both Nikol Pashinyan and his administration, as well as their sponsors, should understand well that the Armenian people and Armenia tolerate this administration only on the condition of staying within the framework of the November 9 declaration, but not at all going beyond it.

And if it turns out that the enemy and the circles that support him, taking into account the practices of Pashinyan’s administration, try to extract more from Armenia than he can give, then they must be sure that Armenians around the world and the Republic of Armenia, as well as abandoning the document of November 9, they will definitely find ways and means to remove Nikol Pashinyan’s regime from power.

Arrival Sargsyan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/c05700a635e29894e7a4d5698e57c71f?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»