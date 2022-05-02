Reject war criminal Nicole!

The May 1 rally was strong both in terms of the number of participants and especially in terms of energy. It really has a chance to be the beginning of the final stage of the process of removing Nikol from power. Moreover, it is quite short-lived, as the energy of the rally provides such an opportunity. This is exactly the goal of the movement’s organizers.

All that remains is for desire, opportunity, and action to match. And the failure of the anti-school winter movement of 2020-2021 will not be repeated. And the actions, of course, will be aimed at inspiring the people of Yerevan that it is necessary to reject Nikol. Just like Serzh was rejected for four years. But if in 2018 for the majority of the movement it was for the sake of the stomach, today it will be for the sake of the homeland. And the homeland is a higher and greater value than just filling my stomach. Or, unfortunately, much less people perceive it.

Of course, in 2018, there were people who rejected Serzh not for the sake of his stomach, but for the sake of justice. However, Nikol’s four-year term as prime minister proved that the RPA injustice was replaced by Nikol’s injustice. Which means that Nicole must be rejected both for the sake of the homeland and for the sake of justice. That should be enough to include both patriotic and conscious young people in the final stage of the process of rejecting Nikol. And most importantly, the whole process of movement must be coordinated.

There was a lack of coordination during today’s rally. When a break was announced after the speeches, a large group of people left the French Square. And when the people started to leave, the police came down from the top of Mashtots Avenue եցին և started to remove the “Taron” benches from different parts of the Mashtots-Moscow intersection. Well, the benches that were installed in the capital during Taron Margaryan’s time. Then it was the turn of the garbage cans at the bottom of the intersection. People tried to resist, and at that moment several dozen policemen ran from the cars parked upstairs to help their friends.

That is, they were called by the officers at the crossroads. One of the rally organizers reached the intersection with a loudspeaker when the protesters managed to repel the police attack. But he could not succeed, and in that case the presence of some of the organizers is very important.

As for the people leaving, it would not have the momentum that was observed if the speeches with powerful energy were not interrupted for an hour and a half. And speeches with powerful energy were replaced by more “lights”. And that continued until the tents were set up. He kept his word in the public square. Then he would set up tents. And it is possible that more people will be left in the square. But this touches on only one or two tactical issues, and the rally as a whole was more than successful. However, I would like the idea of ​​rejecting Nicole to be circulated. Because no matter how much it is said that the purpose of the movement is for the sake of it, in order to ensure great inclusion, the idea of ​​rejection is also necessary. Which provides more energy for people to unite than for the sake of the idea. It will not be avoided, no matter how unacceptable it is for the organizers of the movement. For the sake of Armenia և Artsakh, let’s reject Nikol.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/61386c59cbe7fa39788c4c9ceb884e50?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

