Regular road traffic between Stepanakert և settlements of the regions has been restored

Regular passenger traffic between Stepanakert and settlements in the Artsakh regions has been resumed. Shahen Gasparyan, head of the operation department of “Stepanakert Central Bus Station” CJSC, informed “Armenpress” about this. According to him, the bustle of passengers in the bus station is incomparable with the pre-war activity.

At the same time, the minibuses are ready to leave for the regions. “Both interstate and interstate regular passenger transportation have been restored. In particular, the interstate route serves 3-4 minibuses as needed on a daily basis. The fare from Stepanakert to Yerevan is 4,500 drams, and Yerevan-Stepanakert is free for now, ”Gasparyan said. Touching upon the restoration of interstate routes and regular passenger transportation, the person in charge of the Stepanakert bus station informed that the interstate regular passenger transportation started on December 1.

According to Shahen Gasparyan, minibuses operating in Stepanakert are provided to transport Artsakhis from Yerevan who live in the regions. Speaking about the changes in the route and the problems arising from it, the driver of the Mokhratagh-Mets Shen-Stepanakert route Grisha Saiyan mentioned that they used to reach Stepanakert in 40 minutes by the previous way. “It simply came to our notice then. Our road now passes through Alashan and Drmbon, 107 kilometers, and the time to reach Stepanakert has increased by an hour and a half, ”explained the driver. The driver of the Martakert-Stepanakert route Vardges Yeremyan added that their route has also been extended. According to him, the number of people leaving Martakert for Stepanakert or vice versa is still small, but the movement of people is gradually becoming more active.