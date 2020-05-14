Regular flights to Armenia will resume from the Russian Federation on May 15. As reports “Armenpress” answering the question of the Vice Speaker of the Parliament Vahe Enfiajyan in the RA National Assembly, the Deputy Prime Minister, Parapet of the Legal Regime of the State of Emergency Tigran Avinyan stated this.

“From May 15, regular flights will be resumed from Russia, and we will give our citizens who want to return to Armenia with a certain regular logic the opportunity to return to Armenia on the conditions of strict observance of the self-isolation regime,” Avinyan said.

Since March 13, more than 2,000 citizens have returned to Armenia from Russia through the efforts of the Armenian government.

The government has decided to extend the state of emergency declared in Armenia on March 16, 2020 and extended until May 14, 2020, from May 14, 2020, from 17:00 for another 30 days, until June 13, 2020. at 5:00 p.m.

As of 11:00 on May 14, a total of 3860 cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Armenia, 1572 of which have been cured. At the moment, 2218 patients are actually receiving treatment for coronavirus disease. A total of 36,016 tests were performed. In total, 49 deaths from coronavirus disease have been reported.