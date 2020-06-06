Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigns, requests black board member Video

Alexis Ohanian, Sr., said he would use future gains from his Reddit stocks to “curb racial hate.” He added that he wanted to be answerable to his black daughter.

Alexis Ohanian, Sr., the co-founder of the US social aggregation website Reddit, has resigned from the board of the company and requested the board to fill his vacancy with a black candidate.

While Ohanian did not directly attribute his move to the recent protests in the US to the killing of George Floyd, he said he would use future gains from his Reddit stocks to “curb racial hate,” beginning with a $1 million (€885,400) donation to Know Your Rights Camp, a charity founded by former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

In a statement on his blog, Ohanian said, “I’m doing this for me, for my family and for my country.” He added that he had taken the step to be answerable to his black daughter. Ohanian is married to US tennis star Serena Williams.