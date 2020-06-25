Record number of 771 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia, 12 new deaths 1 of which from another disease

YEREVAN. – As of 11am Thursday, 771 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 22,488 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Thursday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 102,736—and 2,336 of them were performed in the past one day.

Also, 10,625 people—an increase by 221 in the past one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 11,335 people—with 538 in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 397 patients—an increase by 11 in the past day—have died thus far.

And one other death was reported the previous day when the patient was diagnosed with the coronavirus, but died of another illness. The total number of such cases is 131 now.