Record number 697 COVID-19 cases in Armenia in one day, 15 new deaths reported 9 of which are from other diseases

YEREVAN. – As of 11am on Thursday, a record number of 697 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia; this was reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 11,221 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Thursday morning.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 63,459, and 1,809 tests were performed in the past day alone.

Also, 7,505 people—an increase by 664—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 3,468 people—14 people in the last day—have recovered thus far.

In total, 176 patients—an increase by 6—have died thus far.

And nine deaths were reported the previous day when the patients were diagnosed with coronavirus, but died of another illness. The total number of such cases is 68.