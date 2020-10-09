Recognizing Karabakh independence start from small towns, Alfortville, southeast of Paris, voted in favor of recognizing the independence of the Karabakh Republic.

The government in the Parisian suburb of Alfortville, southeast of Paris, voted in favor of recognizing the independence of the Karabakh Republic.

The deputy mayor of the suburb, Garo Khachikian, said on his Twitter account that the municipality members voted unanimously in favor of the French government’s recognition of the independence of the republic, which Azerbaijan considers part of its territory.

We welcome the decision of the French city @Alfortville_94 calling on #France to recognize the independence of the #Artsakh Republic. The city will also send financial and humanitarian aid to help the Armenian civilian in #Artsakh #NagornoKarbakh.#RecognizeArtsakh #StopAliyev https://t.co/RhQ3o3NVEs — EAFJD (@eafjd) October 9, 2020

The city’s municipality also agreed to provide financial and humanitarian aid to the residents of the republic.

This comes against the backdrop of continued hostilities between Azerbaijan and the Armenian forces of the Karabakh Republic.