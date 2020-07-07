Reality star Kardashian responds to criticism for manufacturing products in Turkey.. while promoting small business to start in Armenia

Kardashian come clean…

Celebrity and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West on Thursday received criticism from advocacy group Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) for manufacturing her shapewear collection in Turkey.

ANCA asked Kardashian, who is of Armenian descent on her father’s side and a supporter of efforts to have the events of 1915 recognised as a genocide, why she chose Turkey for her products in a tweet.

Kardashian said her team’s research showed the best option to be Turkey. The country offers low-cost manufacturing for textiles, with the low wages for the Turkish and migrant women working in the textile industry and the currency crisis that has seen the lira lose almost a third of its value in the last year, and is favoured by a diverse range of European and other Western brands.