Razm.info: Azerbaijani side encloses population with artillery batteries, turning it into target

Razm.Info has posted the following on its Facebook page:

“Based on satellite photos, Razm.Info presents the Azerbaijani Dondar Ghushchu village of the Tovuz Region (located at a distance of nearly 10 km from the frontline) enclosed by artillery batteries. The Azerbaijani side has enclosed its own population with artillery batteries and has turned them into a target, and then it complains that gunshots have been fired by the Armed Forces of Armenia in that direction.”

Արբանյակային լուսանկարների հիման վրա ձեզ ենք ներկայացնում Թովուզի շրջանի՝ առաջնագծից շուրջ 10կմ հեռավորությամբ գտնվող ադրբեջանական Դոնդար Ղուշչու գյուղը, որի շուրջբոլորը հրետանային մարտկոցների դիրքեր են: Ադրբեջանական կողմը սեփական բնակչությանը շրջապատել է հրետանային մարտկոցներով, դարձնելով թիրախ, ու բողոքում է, որ ՀՀ ԶՈւ-երից այդ ուղղությամբ կրակ է արձակվել:

Նկարը ավելի բարձր որակով՝ https://imgur.com/a/7N8Xvhl

Նկարի անգլերեն տարբերակը՝ https://imgur.com/a/hp9DTSg