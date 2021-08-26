Rangers enter Armenia as parliamentary brawl goes viral amid regional tensions

Rangers have undertaken a 7000-mile round trip into the unknown as the club visits Armenia to conclude their Europa League Playoff with Alashkert.

There is much anger in Armenia regarding the peace deal as Rangers enter the country. (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

But whilst not directly related, Rangers have arrived in the country as a fight in the Armenian parliament goes viral on the internet.

Full-blown brawls broke out in the country’s parliament as tensions continue to rise over a peace deal with nearby neighbours Azerbaijan.

The country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced a sizeable backlash for giving up areas within a region known as Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the negotiations.

This is an area that has been under Armenian control for decades and clearly there is a tense political situation in the country with tensions beginning to boil.

Both sides of the divide continue to trade blame over the loss of the region and the brawl came after an earlier scuffle saw water bottles and hand sanitisers removed from the room after being used as missiles.

Rangers supporters wound up Galatasaray fans by sporting the Armenian flag on social media, the country’s historic conflict with Turkey worsened by the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

We’re going to stay out of this one but let’s just hope the Rangers team get in and out with a place in the Europa League group stages.