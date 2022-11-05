Rally of unity in support of Karabakh kicks off in downtown Yerevan

A rally of unity in support of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) got underway at France Square in downtown Yerevan.

The second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, is also participating in the rally.

In addition, and with the blessing of the Catholicos of Armenians, Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan, Primate of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, will attend and deliver remarks at the rally.

Many political forces and public figures had already announced that they will participate in this rally.

Last Sunday, a massive rally took place in Artsakh capital Stepanakert where the authorities and citizens of Artsakh demanded from Armenia’s authorities to ensure the safety of Artsakh and not to sign any document that would include Artsakh in Azerbaijan.