Rally in Yerevan: Protesters block North-South road under construction

A large number of people blocked the North-South Road under construction in two directions from the Silikyan quarter to the Haghtanak quarter as a sign of protest, Shamshyan.com reported.

The protesters complain that construction works have been carried out on the above-mentioned section for over a month, and as a result, dust rises up. According to the protesters, they were recently told on behalf of Yerevan mayor that the problem will be solved, but no one is solving anything.

According to the website, the road is blocked on both sides and the traffic jam is several kilometers long.