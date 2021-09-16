Radio Aurora stops broadcasting in Karabakh

Radio Aurora will stop broadcasting in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Director Mikael Janpoladyan said on Facebook Thursday, September 16.

“It hurts me to say, but we are a private company, and we cannot constantly lose money. We have already lost all our property in Shushi. Now we do not know where to take the new equipment, or whether it is worth doing at all,” Janpoladyan said.

According to him, the Azerbaijani side is drowning out the signal all the time, and it is impossible to invest money again without knowing what will happen tomorrow.

Janpoladyan said the last straw came on Wednesday, when the authorities of Artsakh called to demand that the company pay the duty for broadcasting and license. Janpoladyan stressed that Radio Aurora has not yet returned its license in Karabakh, the company has yet to talk with lawyers.