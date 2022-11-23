RA has left the table, on which there is a big game, he says out of the blue, you decide instead of us. Suren Sargsyan (video)

TERT.AM RA has left the table, on which there is a big game, he says far from the line, you decide for us. International scientist Suren Sargsyan expressed such a point of view during the program “In the spotlight with Arkady Grigoryan”.

“Armenia has the resources to reconcile the interests of the superpowers, but it does not have the power. They are different things. The government’s approaches and positions differ significantly from the principles that Armenia needs. We have common interests with Russia, Iran, and the USA, but Yerevan does not try to combine them.

Of course, the USA is far from the region and will not assume the role of a guarantor of peace, Washington does not play here directly, but through its strategic ally Turkey, which it considers a real counterweight to the Russian Federation. What is important for the US is the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, not the principle of territorial integrity or self-determination of nations. The main goal is to remove Russia from the region,” the international expert noted. Sargsyan also spoke about the US interim results and their impact on US policy in the South Caucasus. Full interview in the video.