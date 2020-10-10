RA Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan It is necessary to stop the fire, then talk about the peace process. Video

RA Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented details of the 11-hour talks in Moscow with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia. As reported by “Armenpress”, Mnatsakanyan in his comment to the “Lurer” news agency of the Public TV noted that the process was quite complicated.

“For us, of course, the priority was to reach a situation where we can put an end to this aggression. The aggression in this case was special because Azerbaijan’s actions were accompanied by a fairly open, strong support from Turkey and the involvement of international terrorist groups. “In fact, our compatriots were fighting in Nagorno Karabakh in rather special conditions, when, apart from Azerbaijan, there was such a strong attack with the involvement of such forces,” Mnatsakanyan said.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan's first interview after almost 11 hours of talks in Moscow https://t.co/6aSA9t0CtA — Wally Sarkeesian (@gagrulenet) October 10, 2020

The RA Foreign Minister noted that the situation in the region remains rather fragile, it is necessary to reach a ceasefire.

“This has become a very serious challenge for the region, first of all for Nagorno Karabakh, because of course it would be impossible to talk about progress without ending this situation. What we have been able to record during the long negotiations is that we need to stop the fire, to stop this atrocity, this war, to fix, to strengthen this ceasefire, and then to talk about the peace process, and to reaffirm that the Minsk Group co-chairs remain. “It is the only measure that is an internationally recognized platform for the negotiation and peace process,” he said.

Mnatsakanyan added that no other power, particularly Turkey, can play a role in that regard.

“The first task is to end this crisis,” Mnatsakanyan concluded.

On the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani conflicting forces in 2020 A ceasefire will be declared on October 10, 2012, at 12:00, in accordance with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in order to exchange the bodies of prisoners of war and other detainees. The specific criteria of the ceasefire regime will be agreed additionally. An agreement on this was reached during the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Moscow.